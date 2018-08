A blaze has destroyed the sitting room of a Sunderland home.

Firefighters from Sunderland Central and Marley Park stations were called out to the mid-terrace dorma cottage in Garnet Street, Pallion, at 7.02pm tonight.

The fire had destroyed the living room and caused smoke damage to the rest of the property.

It was initially thought people were inside the house, but after checks the cottage was found to be empty.