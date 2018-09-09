Firefighters called to 30-tonne hay fire on Sunderland farm

Firefighters from three stations worked together to put out a 30-tonne pile of hay on fire.

Officers from Marley Park, Farringdon and Sunderland battled for around an hour and a half to extinguish the hay at Low Grange Farm in the East Boldon area of Sunderland today.

The brigade was called just before 1.30pm on Sunday

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue spokesman added: "The farmer helped by using a JCB to spread the hay."

Officers used hose reels, wore breathing masks and a high-powered jet to put the fire out just after 3pm.