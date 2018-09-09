Firefighters called to 30-tonne hay fire on Sunderland farm

Officers from Marley Park, Farringdon and Sunderland attended the incident
Officers from Marley Park, Farringdon and Sunderland attended the incident

Firefighters from three stations worked together to put out a 30-tonne pile of hay on fire.

Officers from Marley Park, Farringdon and Sunderland battled for around an hour and a half to extinguish the hay at Low Grange Farm in the East Boldon area of Sunderland today.

The brigade was called just before 1.30pm on Sunday

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue spokesman added: "The farmer helped by using a JCB to spread the hay."

Officers used hose reels, wore breathing masks and a high-powered jet to put the fire out just after 3pm.