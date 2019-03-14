Firefighters called out to two Sunderland house fires and chip pan blaze in Washington

Firefighters have been called out to two house fires and a chip pan blaze.

Eight officers from Marley Park and Sunderland stations were called to a fire in the front bedroom of a terraced house in The King's Road, Southwick, at 5.30pm yesterday.

The bedroom was heavily damaged by fire and light smoke while the remainder of the house was also smoke damaged.

Those in the house had managed to isolate the gas supply and get out of the property.

Then just after 10pm, officers from Washington and Marley Park were called to Chiswick Road, Hylton Castle, after a garden fence caught alight.

Eight officers from Marley Park and Washington stations went to the scene.

The fire had spread to the upstairs window and guttering of the house as well as the guttering of a neighbouring property.

The house occupiers managed to extinguish the fire before the fire service arrived.

And at 1.15am today, officers from Washington and Birtley stations were called out to a chip pan fire in a flat at Arklecrag, Albany, in Washington.

The chip pan was destroyed by fire.

The flat occupier took the chip pan away from the heat source before officers arrived.