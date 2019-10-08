Firefighters called to classroom blaze at East Herrington Primary Academy
Fire crews were sent to extinguish a blaze within a classroom at East Herrington Primary Academy.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service’s White Watch were called to a fire within the school building, on Balmoral Terrace, Sunderland, shortly after 7.15pm on Monday, October 7.
A fire had begun within a single-storey building, which housed multiple classrooms and office spaces.
Firefighters from Farringdon Community Fire Station and Sunderland Central Fire Station were sent to the scene to put out the blaze in one of the classrooms.
A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident to the Echo, and said: “The fire was located in one small classroom where an electric radiator was 5% severely damaged by fire and heat and the classroom was lightly damaged by smoke.”
TWFRS also confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.