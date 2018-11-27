Firefighters call in at Sunderland school to say thanks to children for fund-raising efforts

Schoolchildren got to quiz firefighters about how they tackle blazes as officers made a visit to say thank you for a charity fund-raising drive.

Youngsters at St Patrick’s RC Primary School in Sunderland got to chat to firefighters after they carried out a cash and clothes collection in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity.

The organisation helps firefighters with their health and wellbeing, nursing, recuperation, support and advice.

It was formed during the Second World War to support the bereaved families of firefighters who had died during the Blitz,

A total of £81 was raised by youngsters at the school, with a proportion of the money going to charity, while various items of clothing were also donated.

Caroline Fairrington, business manager at the Ryhope school, said: “Families sent in unwanted clothes and we had an absolutely fantastic response.

“An organisation working with the Fire Fighters Charity comes and collects everything so that should be a big help too.

“After the collection, the firefighters brought the fire engine out and the officers let the children have a look around inside.

“They also found out what the officers do in their day-to-day jobs for the service as well.”

Caroline added: “The children thoroughly enjoyed it. “The fact that they got to see the firefighters who their fund-raising is going to help meant a lot.”

More information on the Fire Fighters Charity is available at www.firefighterscharity.org.uk