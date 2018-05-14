Firefighters battle blaze at scrapyard in Sunderland

Almost 50 firefighters are dealing with a blaze which has broken out at a scrapyard in Sunderland this evening.

Fire crews are currently in attendance in the Deptford area to deal with the blaze at the former Alex Smiles waste management site, in Deptford Terrace.

A total of 45 firefighters have been on the scene.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service tweeted:" We are currently dealing with a large fire in the #Deptford area of #Sunderland.

"This can be seen from some distance.

"There are currently five fire appliances dealing with the incident."

The fire at Alex Smiles in Sunderland. Picture by Barry Barraclough.

Witnesses have said they understand the fire is at former waste management firm Alex Smiles.

Leah Purdy, a membership consultant at Xercise4Less gym in Southwick, directly opposite on the other side of the River Wear, said: "We just saw a little cloud of smoke and then it seemed to get bigger.

"We went upstairs to have a better look and it sort of exploded and there was smoke everywhere.

"You can't see anything now because of the smoke."

Fire crews on the scene of the fire.

Witnesses say that roads in the area have been closed off while the emergency services put the fire out.

Officers from Northumbria Police are also monitoring the situation, a spokesman has confirmed.

Fire at an industrial yard in the Deptford area of Sunderland. Pic courtesy of Mick Deary.

Fire at an industrial yard in the Deptford area of Sunderland. Pic courtesy of Mick Deary.