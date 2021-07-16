Three fire crews were called to the scene of the blaze on the northbound A1M near Washington shortly before 4.30pm today, Friday, July 16.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the initial call had been received shortly before 4.20pm and crews were on the scene within ten minutes of the alarm being raised: “The call came in at 16.19 and we were on scene at 16.29.

"We sent appliances from South Shields, Washington and Birtley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rear of the bus on fire on the A1M in Washington. Pic and video credit: Ozay Yildirim

"The bus was well alight when we arrived but thankfully no-one has been injured.

“The fire has been extinguished and the scene left in the hands of the police.”

Today's incident comes just a day after three people died in a collision on the A1M in County Durham in which a lorry caught fire.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.