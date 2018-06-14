Fire stations fall silent in Grenfell tribute

Fire stations across the region fell silent today to mark the first anniversary of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Staff from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were among those who joined the national silence to pay tribute to the people who died in the blaze.

Staff from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service take part in the Grenfell tribute.

A spokesman for the service, said: "At noon colleagues at Service Headquarters and in fire stations around the city, paused to pay tribute to the 72 people who lost their lives in the tragic Grenfell incident a year ago, our thoughts and prays are with everyone that was affected on this sad day."

Also joining the silence were members of County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service.

In London around 5,000 people took part in a silent walk in honour of those killed in the inferno 12 months ago.

Firefighters laid down their helmets and formed a guard of honour as the marchers - carrying banners and wearing green - passed by.

The event was joined by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Silent walks have been held in the neighbourhood on the 14th of every month since the fire, attracting hundreds of people.

The 72-second national silence was held at midday as part of the anniversary and was observed across the country, including at government buildings, Parliament and by the Queen and the Duchess of Sussex on a visit to Chester, where the monarch wore green in honour of Grenfell victims.