Fire service rules out arson at Sunderland bowling pavilion in Mowbray Park
The cause of blaze at Sunderland’s Mowbray Park has been confirmed by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.
The fire, which took place around the park’s bowling pavilion on Wednesday, October 2, is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault within the roof space.
Crews from Sunderland Central, Farringdon and Marley Park attended the incident at around 8.40pm, spending around two hours at the scene.
Fire investigation teams then returned to Mowbray Park just after 9am on Thursday, October 3, to help determine the cause of the blaze.
Northumbria Police said they were treating the incident as suspected arson and a probe was launched by the force.
But now Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have said it was in fact caused by an electrical fault.
A photo of the bowling pavilion now shows the extent of the damage, destroying the roof of the building and leaving the rest of it damaged.
A spokesman for the service said: “The fire at the disused pavilion in Mowbray Park, Sunderland, on Wednesday evening was believed to have been caused by an electrical fault within the roof space.”
Northumbria Police have said they are satisfied that no criminal offences were committed following the investigation.
A spokesperson for the force said: “An investigation into the cause of the fire was carried out in collaboration with the fire service and police are satisfied that no criminal offences were committed.”