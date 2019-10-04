The damage caused to the bowling pavilion at Mowbray Park, Sunderland, following the fire. Photo by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire, which took place around the park’s bowling pavilion on Wednesday, October 2, is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault within the roof space.

Fire investigation teams then returned to Mowbray Park just after 9am on Thursday, October 3, to help determine the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Mowbray Park in Sunderland.

But now Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have said it was in fact caused by an electrical fault.

A photo of the bowling pavilion now shows the extent of the damage, destroying the roof of the building and leaving the rest of it damaged.

A spokesman for the service said: “The fire at the disused pavilion in Mowbray Park, Sunderland, on Wednesday evening was believed to have been caused by an electrical fault within the roof space.”

Northumbria Police have said they are satisfied that no criminal offences were committed following the investigation.