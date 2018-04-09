Fire service issues warning over online craze of microwaving tinfoil

Fire chiefs have urged people not to fall for an online claim which could prove deadly.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has issued an appeal warning those with younger children to be ware of a trend for putting tinfoil in a microwave.

A spokesman for the service said: "One of the latest crazes to go viral is the promise that if you place a scrunched up ball of tin foil in your microwave for six to seven minutes, you will create a beautiful smooth silver orb.

"The truth is not only doesn't this work, but the likely results will be a microwave fire, and significant damage to your kitchen and your electrics.

"So, we need you to talk to your children and advise them about the dangers of placing foil in a microwave and why it's important that they don't even try."

