Fire service issues advice to motorists for travelling in severe weather

Drivers taking to the roads during the current cold snap are being reminded to fully prepare for their journey before setting off.

The North East has been subject to several weather warnings for snow and ice over the last couple of days, with another forecast for the early hours of Monday.

Now, the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has issued some tips on social media to ensure families have everything they need in their vehicles if they are travelling this weekend.

This included a full list, provided by Highways England, of what to pack when heading out on an essential journey.

In a message posted to the fire service’s Twitter account, @Tyne_Wear_FRS:, the service said: “Always consider if your journey is necessary before taking to the roads in severe cold weather.

“If you need to drive, make sure you’ve got all the essentials in your car.”

Snow and ice storm traffic disruption on Mill Lane, Whitburn.

The list from Highways England included water, de-icer, food, warm clothes, an ice scraper, torch, blankets, boots, a snow shovel, a fully-charged mobile phone and a charger.