Fire rips through pigeon cree at Sunderland allotment site

Fire crews deal with a blaze at a piegon cree in Sunderland.
A pigeon cree on a Sunderland allotment site has been destroyed by fire.

On Wednesday night officers from Farringdon station were called out to a blaze at a cree in the city.

The pigeon cree which was found on fire.

Fire heavily damaged the structure, as crews used water to keep a propane cylinder cool.

Fortunately, there were no pigeons in the cree at the time.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Blue watch crews from Farringdon dealt with a fire at an allotment in Sunderland.

"The pigeon cree was 100% severely damaged by fire.

"Crews used water to keep a 25kg propane cylinder cool. Fortunately no pigeons were in the cree at the time of the fire."