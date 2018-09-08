Fire rips through derelict house in Seaham

Fire crews were called out in the early hours of this morning after fire ripped through a house.

It happened in Fox Street in Seaham just after 1am.

Two crews from Seaham fire station and one from Peterlee rushed out to the scene.

Thankfully, there were no casualties as the property was empty.

The cause of the incident is not yet known, but an investigation has now been started.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "This was a derelict house fire which we were called to in the early hours of the morning.

"The house has been gutted by the fire.

"We don't know the cause of it yet but a fire investigation is now underway."