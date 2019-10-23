Fire fighters tackle blaze at warehouse in Chester-le-Street
Fire crews remain at the scene of a large warehouse fire in Chester-le-Street.
County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue service were called to reports of a fire at a warehouse at Drum Industrial Estate, Chester-le-Street on the morning of Wednesday, October 23.
Four crews from Durham, High Handenhold, Consett and Wheatley Hill were sent to the scene and members of the public were urged to avoid the area as they worked to put out the blaze.
Phil Innis, Duty Group Manager, said: "This was a significant fire which was dealt with quickly and professionally by our crews, their quick response meant the fire was isolated and prevented from spreading further. Great job by all involved.”
The fire was extinguished by around 11.30am but fire crews are still at the scene working to make the site safe again, the fire service said.