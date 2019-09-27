Fire fighters rescue two chicks from a fire in a chicken coop in Sunderland
Two chicks have been rescued from a chicken coop in Sunderland as it accidentally set on fire.
Friday, 27th September 2019, 06:05 am
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service received a call at 9.43am on Thursday, September 26 to reports of a small fire on Corporation Road.
Two crews from Sunderland Central Fire Station were sent to the scene. They arrived to find a small blaze in a chicken coop at some allotments on the road.
Two chicks were saved by fire fighters from the chicken coop.
A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue said: “The coop was 50% damaged by fire, heat and smoke.
“The crews used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.”
The fire is suspected to have been accidental and the fire service believe that it was potentially caused by an unattended stove.
The chicks were put safely in an empty toolbox until their owner returned.