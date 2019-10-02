Fire fighters are currently at the scene of a fire at Mowbray Park in Sunderland
Fire fighters are working on putting out a small fire at Mowbray Park
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 21:46 pm
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service were called at 8.40pm on Wednesday, October 2 to reports of a fire at Mowbray Park in Sunderland.
The blaze is believed to have started in a small building within the park grounds and the fire is believed to be small.
Three appliances are currently working on putting out the fire and one appliance is working on risk assessment at the scene.
At the time of the fire, a spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service said: “I don’t believe it is a large fire but there is an officer at the scene as crews work to put it out.
“There is more appliances than usual at a small fire as there was a problem with access.”
More information to follow.