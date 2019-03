A fire broke out at a garage in Sunderland this afternoon.

It happened at a garage in Burntland Avenue, in Southwick, where tyres were being burned.

A fire engine on the scene of a blaze in Burntland Avenue, Southwick, this afternoon.

The blaze got out of hand which was when the fire service was called.

Officers from Marley Park fire station in the city went to the scene.

Bryn Hanson, watch manager, said: "Tyres were being burned and the fire got a bit out of hand.

"We used one hose reel to put it out.

The aftermath of a tyre fire at a garage in Burntland Avenue, Southwick.

"No cars or any people were affected by it."