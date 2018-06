Have your say

Firefighters used specialist equipment to rescue a foal which had become trapped in Hetton.

Crews from Rainton Bridge, Hebburn and South Shields stations were called to Hazard Lane shortly before 7.45pm last night.

They had received a report of a one-year-old foal which was lying on its side and too weak to stand.

Firefighters used animal straps from the heavy rescue appliance, based at Hebburn, to lift the foal onto its feet.

It was left in the care of a vet.