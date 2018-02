Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a Sunderland home.

Crews from Marley Park and Sunderland Central were called to a home on Park Parade in Sunderland at 4.07pm today, Tuesday, February 6, following reports of a fire in the lounge.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze using one hose reel and positive pressure ventilation.

The lounge was 20% damaged by smoke.