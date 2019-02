Fire crews are putting out a blaze at a hairdressing salon.

Footage has emerged of smoke coming from the upstairs of Daccs, in the Emmerson Terrace area of Washington.

Three engines have been sent to the scene.

A spokeswoman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews are dealing with the incident.

She said: "We have three fire appliances on the scene.

"We don't know the cause of the fire but we know that it started in the roof.

"It is ongoing."