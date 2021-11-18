Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was called to tackle a fire at waste ground in Farringdon Row shortly before 9am on the morning of Saturday, November 13.

Now the service has released more details of the challenges crews faced as they fought the blaze in what is believed to have been the buried remains of a slag heal from a nearby colliery.

Firefighters initially attended after reports of smoke and flames billowing from a wall from a member of the public.

Four fire engines responded to the call, though the operation was later scaled back to three, and the incident had been brought under control by 3.30pm on Saturday. Crews pumped water down sink holes in order to tackle the blaze.

The wall ran alongside a riverside footpath but the fire itself was located behind the brick work.

“Our crews were on scene in just seven minutes but immediately recognised it would be a challenge to extinguish,” said a service statement.

“It had started on land that had peat type soil and a number of trees, meaning it was important to get it under control quickly.”

Firefighters were at the scene for several hours

Firefighters from Sunderland, Marley Park and Farringdon tackled the fire from both the riverside – as seen in newly-released pictures – and from the ground above.

They had to cut down vegetation and dig away around tree roots to be able to drive water down into the underground cavern.

“We were eventually able to contain and extinguish the fire despite the access issues to the site and a number of fire risks in the area,” said the statement.

Smoke emerges from the wall

“The location is known for a number of old mine works and it is believed the fire was the remnants of an old slag heap from the nearby colliery.

“Luckily no one was injured and the land is now in the hands of the council.

“It was a fantastic job by our crews and really does show their level of knowledge and expertise when it comes to keeping you safe.”

