Fire crews called to tyre blaze at derelict Sunderland yard

Crews were sent to the scene of a fire.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the scene of a blaze on Wessington Way in the city shortly after 5.30pm on Thursday, November 7.

Crew members from Marley Park and Sunderland Central fire stations were sent to the location, where they found a stack of tractor tyres on fire.

The incident broke out at a derelict yard in the area and firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze using three main jets and one thermal image camera.

A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service told the Echo: "This was approximately 50 large and small tractor tyres which were 100% severely damaged by fire."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...