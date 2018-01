Firefighters were called to tackle a kitchen blaze at a home in Sunderland.

Crews from Sunderland Central Community Fire Station and North Moor Community Fire Station were called at 3.08pm to a fire at a terraced bungalow on Lime Street.

Firefighters used one hose reel, two breathing apparatus and one positive pressure ventilator to put out the flames.

The fire was caused by an electrical fault with the fridge.

and the ground floor of the property had 100% light smoke damage.