Fire crews called out to blaze at house in Sunderland

Two people and a dog managed to escape a house fire in Sunderland

It happened at a detached property in the East Herrington area of Durham Road which houses a commercial property on the ground floor and a residential flat on the first floor.

Officers from Farringdon, Marley Park and Rainton Bridge stations visited the scene shortly before midday.

A wheelie bin and quantity of waste were alight while the fire spread to a window and fencing.

A gas metre was damaged by heat and the entrance to the flat was damaged by smoke.

The female occupier, her friend and a dog managed to get out of the property before fire officers arrived.

There were no reports of any injuries.