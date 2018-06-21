Fire crews called out to blaze at house in Sunderland

Two people and a dog managed to escape a house fire in Sunderland
It happened at a detached property in the East Herrington area of Durham Road which houses a commercial property on the ground floor and a residential flat on the first floor.
Officers from Farringdon, Marley Park and Rainton Bridge stations visited the scene shortly before midday.
A wheelie bin and quantity of waste were alight while the fire spread to a window and fencing.
A gas metre was damaged by heat and the entrance to the flat was damaged by smoke.
The female occupier, her friend and a dog managed to get out of the property before fire officers arrived.
There were no reports of any injuries.