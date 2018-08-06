Fire chiefs issue safety advice after suspected vape battery blaze at Sunderland family's home

Fire chiefs have today issued safety advice after a family escaped a blaze at their home which is thought to have been caused by a vape battery.

Robert Allan, wife Kirsty and children Jack and Lilly-Rose were in bed at their home in North View, South Hylton, when the house smoke alarm went off.

Robert Allan.

Two crews from Farringdon fire station tackled a fire in the kitchen.

The blaze is believed to have been caused by a charging vape battery.

"The alarm went off about midnight and I came downstairs," said Robert, 29.

"There was a bit of a haze in the hallway because the kitchen door was shut. I opened the door and the kitchen was just full of smoke."

Further damage to the kitchen of the house.

Thankfully, the family, which includes the family's English bull terriers, Thor and Crystal, managed to emerge unscathed.

Following the incident, bosses at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have now issued fire safety guidance for those who use vape devices.

Mark Ledger, watch manager in prevention and education with the brigade, said: “If you vape using an e-cigarette it's important that you don't overcharge your device - as was discovered in South Hylton, when an overheated battery charger caused a fire in the kitchen of a home.

"Fortunately no-one was hurt as the family were woken by their smoke alarm.

"If you or someone you know does use a vape, please follow these safety tips:

· Never leave e-cigarettes on charge unattended for long periods

· Do not mix components of different e-cigarettes

· Ensure you purchase your e-cigarette from a reputable source

· Check the e-cigarette carries CE certification

· Contact Trading Standards over any e-cigarette safety concerns

· Don't overcharge. Remove the battery from charge when complete

· Always use the correct charger and follow the manufacturer's instructions

· Never charge a battery that has been damaged, dropped or struck

· Never plug a charger into a non-approved mains power transformer

· Check your battery has overcharge or overheat protection

· Don't use if wet

· Do not overtighten the atomiser when connecting it to the charge

“Please ensure you have smoke alarms on every floor of your home and that you test them on a weekly basis.”