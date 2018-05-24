Fire chiefs issue progress update on fire at Alex Smiles scrapyard

Fire chiefs say they are continuing to make good progress in tackling a major blaze at the former Alex Smiles waste site.

The fire broke out at the site, in Deptford, on Monday, May 14.

Since then, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Sunderland City Council, the Environment Agency and Public Health England have been tackling the incident, and they say they are making good progress.

A spokesman for Sunderland City Council said: "The Environment Agency and Sunderland City Council are continuing to monitor air quality and water quality in the River Wear as partners continue to work closely to minimise the impact on local communities and the environment.

"Firefighting has now moved from containing and cooling the fire to a more aggressive approach which has seen any remaining hot material being pulled from the building and made safe."

Public Health England is warning that there may be increases in smoke and odour from the site as work continues to remove and extinguish material.

However, people in the area are not expected to be impacted by any emissions.

Residents are being advised to minimise their time outside where possible, and close doors and windows if they notice smoke.

Anyone who feels unwell is advised to contact their GP or NHS 111 for advice.