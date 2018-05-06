Fire brigade called to blaze in doorway of home

Have your say

A resident put out a fire in the doorway of their home in the early hours of this morning.

The blaze started in the front door entry of a single story property in Neville Road, in the Pallion area of Sunderland at 3.15am today.

The fire destroyed a communications system and the fire spread to the front door which suffered only slight damage.

The occupier of the property put out the fire using tap water before the fire brigade arrived.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The occupier was unaffected by the fire."

Eight firefighters from Sunderland and Marley Park stations attended the incident.

The cause is not known at this time.