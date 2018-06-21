Fire breaks out at car window tinting business

A car window tinting business has been "severely damaged" in a blaze.

The fire broke out at Utopia Tints North East in the Church Street area of Shiney Row last night.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said that officers were called out just after 11.30pm.

Three appliances rushed to the scene but the single storey premises was left severely damaged by fire, heat and smoke.

Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels as well as positive pressure ventilation to put out the blaze.