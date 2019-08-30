Fire breaks out and completely destroys roof at old bowling pavilion in Hetton-le-Hole
Eight Sunderland fire fighters were sent to a fire in Hetton-le-Hole.
The fire fighters who were called out from both Rainton Bridge and Farringdon stations were sent to deal with a blaze during the evening of Thursday, August 29.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service received a call reporting a fire at a property near Hetton Park on Houghton Road in Hetton-le-Hole at 8.39pm.
They attended the scene of a single storey detached building which used to be used as a bowling pavilion. The fire was located in the roof of the building.
A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue said: “The roof panels were 100% completely destroyed by fire and the interior of the building was 100% severely damaged by smoke.”
One hose reel was used and a positive pressure ventilation fan cleared the smoke as fire fighters used a thermal energy camera.