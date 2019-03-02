Find out why Gentoo is backing the Echo’s annual awards which recognise those making a difference

A Sunderland housing firm is backing this year’s Best of Wearside Awards once again as it looks to celebrate the achievements of people in our communities.

Gentoo has come on board as a partner sponsor in the annual awards which look to recognise outstanding people across Wearside.

Best of Wearside sponsors.

This year Gentoo bosses have said they are excited to be a part of rewarding those who go the extra mile to make a positive impact in their community.

Nigel Wilson, chief executive officer at Gentoo Group, said: “We’re delighted to be once again sponsoring the Best of Wearside Awards this year and are proud to be playing a part in the celebration of Sunderland’s real success stories.

“As an organisation that is committed to building strong and resilient communities, it’s hugely important for Gentoo to support local initiatives that help to make a difference across the city.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what’s in store at this year’s awards ceremony.”

This year’s Best of Wearside Awards also has backing from headline sponsor BGL Group, along with sponsors Calsonic Kansei, Northern Railway, Wearside Audi and Stagecoach North East.

We thank them all for getting on board.

Meanwhile, the Best of Wearside Awards are about to enter a new stage.

We have passed the deadline for competition entries and the next stage is to choose a shortlist.

The panel of judges will meet in the next few days to draw up this year’s elite of contenders.

Those who are still in the running after that point will learn their fate at the glittering grand finale on Thursday, March 28.

Watch out for more details on that coming soon.