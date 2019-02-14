Find out why Calsonic Kansei is backing the Best of Wearside Awards

An international firm is on the lookout to honour those making a difference in their community as it backs this year’s Best of Wearside Awards.

Calsonic Kansei, which has its headquarters in Japan and operates worldwide, is sponsoring the Community Group Award.

The company - which has a site in Washington, two in Sunderland and a warehousing operation in Doxford Park - supplies heat exchangers, heating ventilation and air conditioners, as well as exhaust systems, dashboards and electronic components to the automotive industry.

Bosses at Calsonic Kansei spoke of their pride in being a category sponsor of the annual awards which look to recognise outstanding people in Wearside.

Victoria Manghan, manager of CKNE human resources, said: “We are incredibly proud of the region we operate within, are proud of the North East’s values, and are proud of the sense of community that is key part of our identity.

“At CK we aim to make a positive impact on the communities around us and encourage our employees to do the same.

“It is for this reason that the Community Group Award is so important to us.”

She continued: “At CK we value what we call a ‘Monozukuri spirit’.

“This refers to creating things with pride and a continued focus on improvement – always trying to make things ‘better’.

“The nominees for the Community Group Award share this spirit with us, working relentlessly, with a sense of pride, with the ultimate aim of simply making things better for others.

“We believe that these unsung heroes deserve to be celebrated and are delighted to be able to help recognise their achievements.”

This year’s Best of Wearside Awards also has backing from headline sponsor BGL Group, partner sponsor Gentoo and category sponsor Stagecoach North East.

We thank them all for getting on board, and now comes your turn to get involved.

Send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

Also, send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Send all of that to Lynn Wild before March 1.

You can nominate in any one of three ways:

n Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpimedia.co.uk.

n Send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

n Visit the website at www.bestofwearside.co.uk.

CATEGORIES

l Local Hero

l Green Champion

l Student of the Year

l Fundraiser of the Year

l Volunteer of the Year

l Sporting Achievement

l Community Group

l Community Champion

l Child of Achievement

l Child of Courage