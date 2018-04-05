Find out which Sunderland street has won the lottery

One lucky Sunderland resident has won a hefty cash prize after being drawn as a winner of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The lottery winner landed the Daily Prize in the People's Postcode Lottery on Thursday, April 5, scooping an impressive £1,000 cash prize.

The lucky resident was from Gartland Road in the city, who plays with the postcode SR4 9QD.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Judie McCourt, offered her congratulations.

She said: “Well done to our Sunderland player – I hope they have a brilliant time spending their prize!

"With cash prizes to be given away every day, make sure that you sign up with your postcode.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £291 million to date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

The Box Youth Project is one good cause close to the winner that players have helped to support.

The project offers youth activities and opportunities for young people in the Doxford Park area.

The group were awarded £7,612 last year to allow adults with learning disabilities to run a community catering enterprise.