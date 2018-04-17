Final respects paid to popular teenager who died suddenly

Heartbroken family and friends packed a church to say a final farewell to a popular teenager who died suddenly at his home.

Taylor Bowe, 15, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Duncar, Houghton, on March 26.

Taylor with dad Thomas.

Hundreds of mourners yesterday attended his funeral at St Michael’s Catholic Church, in Houghton, to pay their respects.

It was standing room only in the church as Father Paul Tully led the Requiem Mass, before a celebration of Taylor’s life later continued at Sunderland Crematorium.

Father Tully told mourners that the turnout at the funeral said it all about how popular the teenager was.

He said: “When someone so young, with so much ahead of them, dies so suddenly without any illness or flicker of what was to come, it becomes almost impossible.

“Taylor’s life and death had great influence on others.

“Looking about the church shows how he has touched the lives of so many.

“So many came here to grieve and pay their respects to Taylor.

“I have heard stories from Taylor’s family about how he would win people over with his cheeky grin, his humour and the glint in his eye.

An image of a motorbike on flowers left in tribute to Taylor.

“His death has touched the lives of so many.

“Word went out across social media from friend to friend, and they were all bewildered by the news.”

Taylor had always dreamt of owning a motorbike, and among the flowers left in tribute to him included an image of a motorbike.

Motorbikes also followed the funeral procession on its way to the church.

Taylor always dreamt of owning a motorbike.

Taylor’s death devastated his friends and family, including mum Bronia, 49, dad Thomas, 51, and sister Alex, 27.

It is not yet known why Taylor died, with the results of a post-mortem examination having not yet been released.

He was treated at his home by members of the Great North Air Ambulance crew, but could not be saved.

Taylor attended the Link School, in Pallion, and liked cooking, MCing and art.

He was set to become a godfather to his niece Everleigh, who will turn one in April, and was due to propose to girlfriend Leila Boyle, 16.

Donations made by mourners at the funeral will be donated to a charity, which will be chosen by Taylor’s family at a later date.

The church was packed for the funeral of Taylor.

The motorbike tribute to Taylor.

A note left in tribute to Taylor.

