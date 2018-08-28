Final lights test at Northern Spire before new Sunderland bridge opens to traffic

Engineers have been testing lights at Sunderland's new Northern Spire bridge as it prepares to open to traffic.

Vehicles will be able to access the £117million crossing, which connects Pallion with Castletown, for the first time from tomorrow morning.

Lights on the Northern Spire are bridge are tested this evening.

Thousands of people from Wearside and beyond have spent much of today taking advantage of the chance to walk across the structure after it was opened to the public.

Construction on the bridge first started in 2015.

It was due to open in the spring, but that was delayed due to bad weather in the early part of the year.

Three Sunderland-built Nissan vehicles will be the first to travel across the bridge tomorrow, following the unveiling.

Speaking last week as the opening was announced, Sunderland City Council leader Graeme Miller said "it's a proud moment for Sunderland".

More than 2,000 people have been involved on the bridge project and during its construction they have clocked up more than a million working hours.

Northern Spire will become the highest structure in the North East, standing at twice the height of Nelson's Column and taller than Big Ben's clock tower.