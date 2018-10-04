Field Music ready for a noisy day as they host Durham Book Festival’s My First Gig

A one-off show will give youngsters attending the first gig something to sing about as Sunderland’s own Field Music bring stories and characters to life.

The Wearside band, led by brothers David and Peter Brewis, will head up My First Gig at Durham Book Festival.

Field Music will perform at the My First Gig event as part of Durham Book Festival. Photo by Andy Martin.

Saturday’s show, staged at the Durham Gala, is a sell-out and will see a crowd of around 100, aged from two upwards, join a celebration of stories.

Songs from Peppa Pig and the theme tune to shows including Postman Pat will feature alongside music put to Julia Donaldson’s Fox’s Socks nursery rhymes, face painting, dancing and blow up guitars.

Tracks have been put to the test with David’s own two children, while Peter’s first hand experience as a dad-of-one has also played a hand in making sure the event is a hit.

It follows on from an afternoon all-ages gig back in February, which will form part of a new recording by the band.

David said: “We were asked if we would contribute to a kids and family day at Durham Book Festival and I think it’s really exciting because we love playing music in our family.

“We did a matinee show at Northern Stage and it was great - it was the most fun out of the three shows we did.

“I think it’s going to be difficult for us not to do an encore, because once kids have heard a song, they want to hear it again.

“I’ve done a lot of demos and all the songs for my kids, so that’s helped find out what we can and can’t play.”

The brothers will be joined by Kev Dosdale and Adam Cole, who runs Cole cafe in Back Roker Terrace.

For more information about other events on at the festival durhambookfestival.com/.