Fergusons Transport steps out to support Beacon of Light

A major North East haulage company is stepping up support for the new Beacon of Light.

Fergusons Transport has sponsored steps 1,9,7 and 3 of the Beacon of Light’s feature staircase which will run up through the centre of the building.

The staircase, which will be a linking point for all five storeys, has 73 steps in recognition of Sunderland AFC’s famous FA Cup success against Leeds United at Wembley Stadium in 1973.

Alan Ferguson OBE, Chairman and Chief Executive of Fergusons Transport said: “Fergusons has been built on family heritage since 1920 and has had a base in Sunderland since 1982 and we are proud to give something back which will help secure a bright future for generations to come.

“We passionately believe in building strong community foundations, something that we hope will last forever at the Beacon of Light.”

The Beacon, which is due to open its doors to the public next month, will house a 4G football barn, capable of hosting 7-a-side and 5-a-side games, six outdoor 5-a-side pitches, a versatile indoor arena which can also host national sporting competitions, exhibitions and events, and a suite of classrooms, offices and informal learning spaces.

Foundation of Light chief executive Lesley Spuhler OBE added: “Fergusons have really shown their support for the Beacon of Light by purchasing multiple steps.

“Their steps are not only a fantastic promotional tool but also shows they care about the people in our region and want to make a difference to local lives.”

The Beacon of Light will also be a home for the Foundation of Light, generating vital funds which will be reinvested back in to the community through the charity’s award-winning programmes.

Companies can show their support and demonstrate they care about the community by sponsoring a step and becoming part of the building forever.

Names of supporters or a company logo will be laser cut into stainless steel plaques that will be mounted onto the front of the steps and be there for a lifetime.

Each step is £5,000 but there are number of payment options available and name plaques remain on the steps in perpetuity for hundreds of thousands of people to see every year.

To find out more about purchasing a step in the iconic building contact clare.wilson@foundationoflight.co.uk or call 0191 551 5385.