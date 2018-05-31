Fence plan to deter Sunderland fly-tippers

Fencing is set to be installed near Newport Dean after councillors demanded action to combat fly-tipping.

Sunderland City Council’s Development Control (South Sunderland) Sub-Committee is due to rule on the plans next week (Monday, June 4).

The council itself has submitted the application for a 2.5m tall barrier at the end of The Crescent, in New Silksworth, Sunderland.

A report prepared for the panel said: “The Crescent has been used for unlawful fly tipping of domestic rubbish for a long period of time, and the local Ward Councillors have requested that the fence be erected at the end of the road to deter such fly tipping.

“It is hoped that this proposal will reduce the accumulation of unsightly rubbish and reduce the cost of removing the unwanted debris.”

Planning officers have concluded it will not impact wildlife, views or highways and have therefore recommended councillors approve the proposal.

The scheme also intended to install six bollards at the end of the road as an extra deterrent, although the committee will not be asked to rule on this aspect of the plans, as it can already be carried out under existing permitted development rights.

Sunderland City Council has been contacted for more details on the cost of the scheme.

James Harrison

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service