Faye Tozer brings 'a little more fun' to the foxtrot on Strictly Come Dancing

Pop star Faye Tozer's dazzled the judges with an elegant foxtrot on Strictly Come Dancing.

Adopted Mackem Faye and partner Giovanni Pernice wowed the judges tonight as they performed the foxtrot to Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars.

During training this week, the couple headed to the Northern Spire bridge in Sunderland which created a stunning backdrop as they practiced their routine.

Since the show started Faye, who lives with her family in Boldon, has dazzled judges and viewers alike with her precise performances so far.

But she dropped a few marks last week in the 'notoriously difficult' rumba.

The Steps star and dance partner Giovanni, who came runner-up in last year's Strictly with Debbie McGee, dazzled the judges this week with an 'elegant' foxtrot.

Darcey Bussell said: "You have this beautiful natural quality you came telling that narrative you look so relaxed and calm.

"Even when you got into hold you kept it grand and elegant."

While guest judge Alfonso Ribeiro said: "That section where you had a little more fun, I know it's a traditional foxtrot but sometimes you just got to let it go and have some fun when the music sends you there."

Head judge Shirley Ballas said: "There was some decent footwork but again the stride wasn't there for me so it was a just little bit bumpy in places.

"It's very tight at the top of the leaderboard now, it's very, very tight. So now you've got to start bring the very best of what you've got.

"But I still enjoyed it."

Faye had not been far away from the top of Strictly's leaderboard since the competition's start last month, coming joint-top in week one, second on week two and first again in week three's movie week and joint third last week.

Tonight the couple came joint third with a score of 33 from the judges, but will she stay to dance another week?

The results will be broadcast on Sunday at 7.45pm when another dancer will leave the show.