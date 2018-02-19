Fashion giant FatFace to open new outlet store at Dalton Park

High Street fashion giant FatFace is to open a new outlet store in the area later this summer.

Work begins on fitting out the 3,490 sq ft unit at Dalton Park, Murton, next month with the branch expected to open in the summer.

FatFace,which has more than 200 stores nationwide, is the first major name to join the retail park since it underwent a revamp last year.

This included improvements to the centre's shop fronts, the installation of prominent timber façades, new mall paving and landscaping work.

Colin Brooks, managing director of Realm, which is responsible for securing lettings at Dalton Park, said: “We are very happy to welcome Fat Face to Dalton Park, where it will be well-placed to take advantage of the strong performance and the enhanced customer experience at the scheme, and will complement the impressive retail mix.

"The refurbishment works and this letting are evidence of our strategy in action to develop the retail experience for both customers and retailers, through scheme enhancements and attracting high-quality tenants.”

FatFace, founded in 1988 on the French Alps by two friends who started selling sweatshirts so they could continue skiing, has become a major High Street name nationwide and is now expanding into the United States.

Daren Humphrey, head of acquisitions & estates at FatFace, said: “The outlet market remains fairly new to us, but it is one that we are very excited to be expanding into, and complements our growth in other areas, including new stores in the USA, a new distribution centre and our updated website.

"As such, we look forward to joining the line-up at Dalton Park where we can make the most of both this popular scheme as well as the growing popularity of outlet retail.”

The number of jobs to be created by the branch has still to be confirmed.

This year marks 15 years since Dalton Park opened.

To mark this milestone, staff are carrying out Giving 15, which will consist of 15 fundraising events.

The first of these has seen the donation of furniture, which was removed during the recent renovations, to Murton's Ribbon Academy.