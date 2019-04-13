Farewell to star of Sunderland AFC's Bank of England team Ivor Broadis

Tributes have been paid after the death of one of the stars on Sunderland AFC's Bank of England team.

England striker Ivor Broadis, who has passed away at the age of 96, was one of the select group of players to turn out for both Sunderland and arch-rivals Newcastle United.

Ivor Broadis at Sir Tom Finney's 80th birthday party in 2012

He became the youngest man ever to be a player/manager in the English League when he joined Carlisle United at the age of 23 in 1946, transferred himself to Sunderland three years later for the then eye-watering sum of £18,000.

His time at Roker Park saw him line up alongside the likes of Len Shackleton and Trevor Ford, and he went on to net 27 times in 84 appearances for the Black Cats.

He moved to Manchester City in October 1951 for £25,000 and it was during his time at Maine Road that he won the first of his 14 England caps.

He went on to score eight goals for the national side, including England's only consolation in the Three Lions' record 7-1 defeat to Hungary in May 1954.

He joined Newcastle after two years at City, but missed out on the club's 3-1 1955 FA Cup final win over the Blues after falling out with trainer Norman Smith.

A second stint at Carlisle, as player/coach, soon followed and he spent four years at Brunton Park before heading for Scotland to join Queen of the South, having already been a mainstay of the Third Division North team for three seasons.

He retired in 1960 and pursued a career as a football journalist.

Tributes have been paid on social media. The official Sunderland AFC Twitter feed said: "#SAFC is saddened to hear about the passing of Ivor Broadis at the age of 96. Rest in peace,"

while BBC Newcastle's SAFC commentator Nick Barnes said: "Very sad news. Lovely man. I hope he did write his memoir. He always said he would."

Ivor, who lived in Linstock, near Carlisle, with daughter Gill and son-in-law Colin, was the longest surviving England player. He was made an honorary Freeman of the city of Carlisle in October.

Carlisle United Chairman Andrew Jenkins said: "He first came to my attention when I came to my first ever game as a fan. That was against Barrow, and Ivor was playing for us. He was magnificent to watch.

"In later years, when he was the journalist who covered the club, he came on the team bus with us to the away games and he was fantastic company.

"His reports were very detailed and accurate and the insight he got from being so close to the club was a huge help to him.

"We got together as directors when he retired from journalism to take him for a meal, by way of a thank you from the club. We also got him a present, a coffee table, which may seem strange these days, but that’s the way things were done back then.

"He was a pleasure to know and to work with and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time."