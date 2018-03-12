Fans have their say on dismal season

Sunderland fans vented their fury online after yet another defeat on Saturday.

Chris Coleman’s side have now won just one league in 2018 and only five all season.

Goalkeeper Jason Steele took much of the criticism for the weekend’s loss.

With the game at 0-0 early in the second half the former Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers man handled outside of his area and was given a straight red card by the referee.

Several other players were also lambasted for their performances this season too.

Supporters took to the Echo’s Facebook page to have their say on the dismal situation the Black Cats are in.

Nathan Armstrong wrote: “Sack Rodwell, Cattermole, Oviedo, O’Shea, Kone, Steele and send all the loan players back.

“Cheaper to pay them off and get local lads in who’d give 110% for the shirt.”

Michael Watson wrote: “Not just Steele to blame ...the whole team’s a disgrace.”

Joe McGough wrote: “Has it not been widely accepted now that we are doomed to oblivion. I accepted it months ago.”

Patrick Booth added: “We’re playing Accrington Stanley next season.”

Graham Breeze wrote: “Don’t care anymore.”

Glen Wilkinson wrote: “Down down deeper and down.”

Paul Burdess added: “They’re all a bunch of primadonnas who think they’re something special.”

Paul Lowson wrote: “These keepers should be in the circus they’re all clowns.”

SAFC have nine games left this season.