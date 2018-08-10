Fans give thumbs up to new-look Sunderland AFC after busy summer transfer window

Sunderland fans have given the thumbs-up to the club’s transfer window dealings.

The window closed at 5pm yesterday, at the end of one of the most dramatic summers in the club’s history.

New boss Jack Ross has been a busy man and the squad has been completely transformed, with a combination of promising youngsters and players with much-needed experience of the lower leagues brought in to boost the club in its attempt to get out of League One at the first time of asking.

And the wage bill has also been significantly reduced, with a dozen players shipped out, including big earners such as Jack Rodwell, Fabio Borini, Lamine Kone, Wahbi Khazri and John O’Shea.

The new-look squad passed its first test with flying colours, coming from a goal down at home to Charlton Athletic on Saturday to claim a 2-1 win, courtesy of Lynden Gooch’s late, late header.

Paul Dobson, of fanzine A Love Supreme, was impressed with the team’s determination and staying power.

“For all that Charlton were all over us in the first half, in the last 20 minutes we looked fitter and stronger than them, which is some achievement,” he said.

“I was quite impressed by that.

Sunderland had been unlucky to see loan striker Jerome Sinclair pull a hamstring on his debut appearance, but had not allowed the loss to throw them off their stride.

“When Sinclair came on, he changed the game, so it was a real pity,” said Paul.

“Most of us knew it was a hamstring straight away. It is a shame, but we just have to live with what we have got.”

He has been impressed with many of the new arrivals : “I have seen a bit of pre-season – I like Flanagan, but I think McGeouch will be the main man,” said Paul.

“He will play where Mumba played on Saturday – Mumba had a really good game, but that is not his natural position.”

The only disappointment for Paul during the transfer window was the failure to secure a move away from the Stadium of Light for Lee Cattermole.

“There was talk of him going to Hull, which seems like a good fit,” he said.

“He could probably still do a job, but there are younger, hungrier people looking to prove themselves.”

Sunderland Supporters’ Association chairman George Forster was delighted with Saturday’s fightback: “They reacted well and worked hard in the second half,” he said.

“Now we need to keep that momentum going.”

He has been impressed with Jack Ross: “We have got to have faith in the manager,” said George.

“He has done a good job so far.”