Fancy lacing up your trainers? Entries still open for Sunderland walking event

Organisers say there is still time to enter this year’s Active Sunderland Big Walk, with the event now just over a week away.

The BIG Walk, which takes place on Sunday, September 30, is the last of this year’s Active Sunderland programme of events which have so far attracted over 2,500 participants.

Online entries close at midnight on Sunday, September 23, but entries will also be taken on the day.

The walk with a choice of three different circular routes all starting and finishing in Herrington Country Park starts at 10am.

The routes visit some of Sunderland’s most attractive locations around Herrington, Washington, Penshaw and the Wear Valley.

Councillor John Kelly, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture said: “Our walks offer everyone taking part the opportunity to enjoy some fantastic countryside and perhaps spot local wildlife while enjoying a fantastic day out with family and friends.

“This is a great community event and the routes give a real sense that you are walking off the beaten track.

“I think people will be surprised at what Sunderland has to offer and encourage everyone to come along and find out what they’ve been missing.”

This year’s three-mile route also offers an optional scavenger hunt around Herrington Country Park.

With the opportunity to find out more about the area and local wildlife this route is fully wheelchair accessible and ideal for beginners, families or those with mobility issues.

The entry fee for the BIG Walk is £10 which includes an Active Sunderland technical t-shirt, medal and goody bag.

Entry registration will be open from 8.45am and that only cash transactions can be taken on the day.

Further information is available at www.activesunderland.org.uk or by calling the Active Sunderland Team on 0191 561 4578.