Fancy a nude challenge? North East Skinny Dip invites people to join in mass sea swim

The countdown is on to a dawn dip which will see swimmers shed their clothes and make a naked dash for the sea.

North East Skinny Dip (NESD) takes place around the autumn equinox on Druridge Bay as the sun rises, with the annual event set to be held on Sunday, September 23.

While it aims to celebrate life and nature as well as the physical form, organisers also say it is about taking a risk and embracing a moment of pure joy and freedom.

So far it has helped raise more than £30,000 since 2012 to back the work of mental health charity Mind, with the registration fees helping to gather together funds.

Jax Higginson, from Whitburn, brings together the plans and leads the event.

She said: “NESD continues to thrive.

Jax Higginson organises the North East Skinny Dip.

“Last year saw more than 400 dippers take to the water and I want to thank you all for holding the magic of this crazy and delicious event.

“If you have joined us before you will understand that there is no better way to give thanks for the summer and welcome the winter than stripping down to skin at sunrise and running wild and free into the North Sea with hundreds of other people.

“If you have not, now is your chance.

“At previous events we have been blessed with clear skies and stunning views.

“We will gather post-skinny dip to share our experiences and hold the buzz and fill our cold but happy and oh-so-proud tummies with hot drinks and food.”

NESD 2018 will take place on a stretch of the beach behind Druridge Bay Country Park.

It is due to take place just before 7am, with those joining in asked to arrive in plenty of time so they won’t miss the sunrise.

The Magic Hat Cafe, which works to save food from going to waste and operates on a pay-as-you-feel basis, will provide a breakfast barbecue, while North Shore Coffee hot drinks.

People taking part in the North East Skinny Dip at Druridge Bay Beach in Northumberland last year, which helped support the work of Mind.

Pre-dip on-site camping is available on the Saturday and costs £7.50 per person.

Caravans and campervans are welcome to find a space in the car park.

NESD is a ticketless event, with people asked to register and pledge £12.50.

There are limited public transport options for arrival on Saturday night and no local public transport on Sunday morning, with Jax recommending people fill a car to make it to the site.

For more information visit www.northeastskinnydip.co.uk or visit the North East Skinny Dip Facebook page or follow it via Twitter @northeastskinny.