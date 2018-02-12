Family seek Good Samaritans after cheating death in A19 accident

A family who cheated death when they were hit by a car have appealed for help to find the Good Samaritans who came to their aid.

Lee Phillpot, 27, brothers Christopher, 24 and Adam, 21, along with Christopher’s girlfriend Nicole McDaid, 20, and Adam’s partner Megan Peart, 19, had pulled over to help another driver on the A19 when the accident happened about a mile north of the Seaham turn.

The damage to Adam Phillpot's car

After pulling over to help a driver who had lost control in the icy conditions, they were hit by another car.

“It just went from clear blue skies to hailstones instantly, it was like the whole weather system changed,” said Christopher.

“The car collided with the back of Adam’s car, spinning it round 180 degrees, then came towards us.

“It hit Adam and Lee, hit Megan, knocking her down a hill, then the back end span round and hit me, knocking me 10 yards down the road, before it hit Nicole.

Adam and Chris Philpott

“I feel very lucky to be at home rather than lying in a hospital bed - or worse. We all could have been dead.

“I think if we had been in the car, it would have been ten times worse.

“The rear seat would have taken all the impact. It is very fortunate that we were on the grass verge rather than in the car.”

Now the family are keen to trace four people who came to their aid.

Adam and Christopher Philpott

“We had two nurses who stopped to help and two gentlemen,” said Christopher.

“Adam was at the bottom of the hill knocked out and they went to attend to him to him while he came round.

“They were really good. They just kept everybody in their place and kept us all calm while we waited for the paramedics to arrive.

“We would really like to find them and thank them for what they did.”

Megan added: “We just want to say ‘Thank you.’ They did not have to stop but they did and they were there for quite a long time.”

Miraculously, neither the five nor the driver of the car was seriously hurt.

“I have got a broken collarbone where the car hit me,” said Christopher.

Adam has a hairline fracture in his femur and bruising, while Lee, Nicole and Megan all suffered ligament and tendon damage.

The car driver had initially been sent home, but they had seen her later at hospital, said Megan. “She was saying ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry,’ but we said ‘It’s all right, it’s not your fault, it was the road’,” she said.

The five are also having to come to terms with the psychological effects of their ordeal.

“No-one is sleeping much,” said Megan. “We are not getting very much rest. It is like we are reliving it each time we go to sleep.”

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman confirmed no-one had been changed in relation to the accidents: “All three drivers were breathalysed and provided a negative result. The collisions were believed to be a result of the bad weather.”

The Echo along, with our sister papers the Shields Gazette and Hartlepool Mail, are calling for a Government review of safety on the A19. To sign our petition, visit www.change.org and search A19.

Anyone who knows the people who came to the family’s aid can contact Christopher on 07391 697 416.