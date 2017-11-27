Family’s bus lane campaign to stop cars after girl and gran hurt

A family has mounted a campaign to crackdown on motorists who drive in a bus lane after a schoolgirl and a grandmother were involved in incidents with motor menaces.

The call has been made after six-year-old Macie Layton was involved in a collision with a van in Barmston Way in Washington before her nanna Diane Smith says she was hurt when she came into contact with a vehicle as it entered the route.

Joanne Smith with her daughter Macie Layton and Diane Smith.

Now their relatives have launched an appeal for action in a bid to prevent more incidents.

A demonstration has been held on the lane in an effort to get drivers to take notice, with signs warning “Bus lanes are for buses only - next time it could be your child.”

Vicky Walker is a cousin of Barmston Village Primary pupil Macie, who was left with bruises and a sprained ankle, and a niece of Diane, 51, who injured her knee, and is spearheading the protest.

The 30-year-old, from Oxclose, said: “It’s a bus link, but cars still come through when they shouldn’t be.

“It’s right next to a bus stop and there are always people coming out of the shop or waiting there.

“The buses use it and I think taxis do too, but if something’s not done about the other cars, there’s going to be a fatality there.

“Cars just keep going through it, there’s nothing stopping them, no cameras.

“They could be put in, but I’ve also seen bumps that raise up, they could potentially be used and sensors could be put in.”

Vicky has launched the Facebook Bus Stop Protest Barmston Centre, which has already attracted almost 400 members.

Northumbria Police has confirmed it received a report on Friday, October 27, that a six-year-old, had been knocked by a van in Barmston Way and suffered minor injuries and received a second report on Monday, November 20, in regards to a complaint of a driver misusing the lane.

Cabinet member for City Services, Councillor Michael Mordey, said: “We have long been working with community safety and transport partners to increase awareness of the traffic restrictions along this road which should only be used by buses and cyclists, and enforcement action can be taken by Northumbria Police against irresponsible motorists who still choose to ignore the law and use it.

“Any reports that we receive directly from people raising concerns about mis-use of the bus link road, is shared with the police so they can be addressed.”