Family-run Sunderland gym lifts national award at glittering ceremony

A family-run Wearside gym is celebrating after it pulled in a national award for its work with clients.

Armageddon Fit Strength and Conditioning Academy, which is based in Southwick in the city, has been working with Sunderland Youth Services, formally the Youth Offenders Service, for the last seven years, helping hundreds of youths improve their lives through fitness and martial arts.

Stuart (left) and Liam Roper of Armageddon Fit Strength and Conditioning Academy with the Combat Zone Gym of the Year award.

The business has now been recognised at the National Fitness Awards 2018, which took place in Leicester.

The gym was a finalist in finalist in the community involvement and regional gym of the year categories but managed to win the award for Combat Zone Gym of the Year.

The business was the Echo’s Gym of the Year in 2016 and was runner-up in 2017.

Gym founder Stuart Roper, who runs the business with his wife Sooz (CORR), and sons Liam and Jamie, said: “As a small family run business in Southwick we were delighted to have just been nominated for a national fitness award, but to have made the final in three categories was mind blowing.

From left, Jamie Roper, Sooz Roper, Stuart Roper and Liam Roper of Armageddon Fit Strength and Conditioning Academy.

“Winning the National Fitness Awards Combat Zone Gym of the Year is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all my family.

“The work they put into our clients, not only in their strength and conditioning, their nutritional guidance, their mental strength and mindfulness and their kickboxing technical work has been literally second to none.

“We’ve also been collecting clothes and sleeping bags for the homeless, working alongside the YMCA, and have recently set up a project working alongside St Cuthbert’s Church collecting food for Sunderland homeless.

“Not to mention all the phenomenal results our clients have been achieving with their fat loss and fitness.

“Also, one of our female clients, who is a mental health nurse, has become two weight British kickboxing champion.”

Stuart paid tribute to all of the gym’s clients and staff.

“To receive a national award is unreal because we are just a family-run gym and local business,” he said.

“It’s testament to the hard work that the staff and our clients put because without the clients getting the results they do, we would not be where we are today.”