Family pay tribute to teenager tragically killed in Durham road collision

Georgia was a rear seat passenger in a silver Ford Fiesta when it collided with a wall in Potterhouse Lane in Pity Me, Durham, on Saturday, August 28, at around 6.20pm.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Georgia’s family have now paid tribute to her, saying: “Georgia was a much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend who will be greatly missed.”

The family, from Tantobie, have asked for privacy as they grieve together.

Police are keen to speak to any witnesses who were in the area at the time or anyone who may have any dashcam footage of the vehicle prior to the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Durham Roads Policing Unit on (01325) 742705, quoting incident number 336 of August 28.

