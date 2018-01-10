Family of shamed ex-SAFC star Adam Johnson targeted in firework attack on their home

The sister of shamed former Sunderland star Adam Johnson has hit out after yobs carried out a firework attack at her family's home.

Johnson's younger sister Faye posted a CCTV video of the incident on her Facebook page.

Adam Johnson.

The video, which is from the early hours December 30, shows a person getting out of a Vauxhall Corsa car in the Castle Eden street before lighting a firework and aiming it towards the house.

The driver then flees the scene.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

Writing on her Facebook page, Faye said: "Anyone recognise this man? If so message me with any info!

"Early hours Saturday 30th December around 12.15am this man threw a firework towards my parents house in Castle Eden!

"Horrendous to watch someone attempt something like this when my family are inside also young children sleeping!

"Thanks to the dogs alerting us which lead us to watch the CCTV.

"So if anyone has any info at all it would be much appreciated as I would just like to know why he did this?"

A spokeswoman for Durham Police said: "Police are aware of reports of anti-social behaviour which took place overnight at about 12.20am on December 30 outside of an address in Castle Eden.

"The suspect, who was driving a Vauxhall Corsa lit a firework which landed on the road.

"Anyone with information in regards to the incident should call 101 quoting reference 173 of December 30."

Former Sunderland, Manchester City, Middlesbrough and England midfielder Adam Johnson is currently serving a six-year prison sentence for child sex offences.