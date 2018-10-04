Family of murdered shop worker Joan Hoggett pay tribute to community for their support after popular great-grandmother’s funeral

The family of Sunderland murder victim Joan Hoggett have thanked the community for its support after she was laid to rest.

Great-grandmother Joan, 62, was killed in a stabbing incident at the One Stop shop in which she worked in Sea Road, Fulwell, on the evening of Wednesday, September 5.

Joan Hoggett with one of her great-grandchildren.

Floral tributes to popular Joan, who was from the Grindon area of the city and had previously worked at the city’s Sainsbury’s and Homebase stores in Silksworth, were left outside the store, which was closed for more than a week following the horror incident.

A man has since been charged with her murder.

Joan’s family have today said that the circumstances of her death came as a “massive shock”.

Her funeral, a humanist service, was held at Sunderland Crematorium, with scores of mourners packing into the venue to say their final goodbyes.

Her family have now contacted the Echo to pass on their thanks to well-wishers who have offered support over the past month.

Floral tributes outside the One Step shop in Sea Road, Fulwell, following Joan Hoggett's death.

A total of £570 in donations were collected to pass on to Cancer Research UK in memory of Joan, a widow following the death of her husband

Carol Cessford, who is married to Joan’s brother Peter, said: “The family would like to thank everyone for their kind donations and for their support at this time.”

Mr Cessford said: “There were a lot of people at the funeral, it was standing room only so we had a good turnout.

“There were friends of Joan’s from work there which we really appreciate.

Murdered shop worker Joan Hoggett vigil

“Her death was a massive shock.

“It’s not the way you expect to lose somebody.”

The Friends of Fulwell group organised a march and vigil in tribute to Joan which took place weeks after her murder.

Following a march along Sea Road, readings were made in memory of the popular shop worker.

Ethan Mountain, of Heaton Gardens in South Shields, has been charged with Joan’s murder.

Joan Hoggett.

The 19-year-old appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday via video link to HMP Manchester for a short hearing.

The Recorder of Newcastle, Judge Paul Sloan, told the court he needed more information about the case before proceedings were to continue.

Mountain was told that the next hearing would be on December 17.

At a short hearing at Sunderland Coroner’s Court last month, city coroner Derek Winter formally opened the inquest into Joan’s death.

Mr Winter adjourned the case until March 28 while the ongoing criminal investigation continues.